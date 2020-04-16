Zimbabwe: Millers Begin Zonal Distribution of Subsidised Mealie Meal in Bulawayo

16 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) Wednesday started its zonal mealie-meal distribution in Bulawayo, in a move aimed at curbing rampant movement of people in search of the basic commodity as well as corruption.

In an interview with New Zimbabwe.Com, GMAZ Deputy National chairperson, Masimba Domba said under the new system, maize meal will now be distributed to shops in both high and low-density areas on a rotational basis.

"We have launched the zonal mealie-meal distribution system at Blue Ribbon Company," he said.

"Under this system, all shops in residential areas that have got money to buy the mealie-meal will receive the product.

"We will not discriminate shops. Say for example, if we have 50 tonnes of the product, it will be distributed on equal basis to all shops at that particular shopping centre."

The GMAZ deputy chair said the association was working closely with police to avoid chaos at distribution points.

"We had a meeting with the police yesterday (Tuesday). We want to make sure that the system is corruption free. We also want to make sure that residents comply with the lockdown measures," said Domba.

He said residential shops will take turns to receive the government subsided mealie meal facility.

Recently, Tshabalala residents in the city accused Zanu PF officials of hijacking the facility by allegedly distributing the staple food at selected shops and supermarkets.

"Millers are buying grain from the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) at a government subsidized price of $242 per tonne.

"As a result of the subsidy, millers are required to sell mealie-meal at subsidised prices to the consumers."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.