Zimbabwe: Millers Begin Zonal Distribution of Subsidised Mealie Meal in Bulawayo

The Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) Wednesday started its zonal mealie-meal distribution in Bulawayo, in a move aimed at curbing rampant movement of people in search of the basic commodity as well as corruption.

In an interview with New Zimbabwe.Com, GMAZ Deputy National chairperson, Masimba Domba said under the new system, maize meal will now be distributed to shops in both high and low-density areas on a rotational basis.

"We have launched the zonal mealie-meal distribution system at Blue Ribbon Company," he said.

"Under this system, all shops in residential areas that have got money to buy the mealie-meal will receive the product.

"We will not discriminate shops. Say for example, if we have 50 tonnes of the product, it will be distributed on equal basis to all shops at that particular shopping centre."

The GMAZ deputy chair said the association was working closely with police to avoid chaos at distribution points.

"We had a meeting with the police yesterday (Tuesday). We want to make sure that the system is corruption free. We also want to make sure that residents comply with the lockdown measures," said Domba.

He said residential shops will take turns to receive the government subsided mealie meal facility.

Recently, Tshabalala residents in the city accused Zanu PF officials of hijacking the facility by allegedly distributing the staple food at selected shops and supermarkets.

"Millers are buying grain from the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) at a government subsidized price of $242 per tonne.

"As a result of the subsidy, millers are required to sell mealie-meal at subsidised prices to the consumers."