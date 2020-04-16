South Africa: All Plastic Bags Are Not Created Equal - Recycled Content Should Be Taxed Less

opinion

The plastic bag levy, which increased by more than 100% on 1 April to 25 cents per bag, threatens to do more harm than good in terms of efforts to reduce the problem of plastic pollution in South Africa.

On 1 April, the levy on plastic bags increased for the fourth time since its inception 17 years ago. The levy was introduced as a means of curtailing the plastic problem in South Africa but, despite an initial reduction in consumption in 2003, once the cost of the carrier bags was included in household budgets, consumption increased again.

Pressure on stakeholders to respond to the plastic pollution challenge has resulted in an increasing number of actions across the plastic value chain. Governments in all parts of the world have deployed policy and economic instruments, such as bans and product taxes, to discourage the production and consumption of "single-use" plastic products and packaging. Plastic carrier bags were the first to be targeted and have been banned or levied (under various conditions) by more than 30 African governments.

In his 2020 Budget speech, Finance Minister Tito Mboweni announced the increase in the plastic bag levy to 25c. One of the key issues with...