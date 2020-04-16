Kenya: Police Boss Warns Those Defying Containment Order

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai has warned of stern action against people who will be caught defying President Uhuru Kenyatta's containment directive for Nairobi and three coastal counties.

Speaking to journalists at the Coast regional police headquarters in Mombasa today, Mr Mutyambai said the police will not tolerate those who want to test the arm of the law.

"When we get you, the process of prosecution will be adhered to so that you serve as an example. We are not going to tolerate such people," said Mr Mutyambai said.

Nairobi, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi were put under containment in a move meant to stop spread of coronavirus to other parts of the country.

Covid-19 has so far claimed nine lives in Kenya.

Yesterday, Mr Mutyambai said strict instructions have been given to police officers enforcing the containment directive in dealing with people who are resorting to 'panya routes' to get in and out of the said counties.

Mr Mutyambai gave the example of three buses which were intercepted by officers along the Kanyoonyo-Embu Road while heading to Embu.

The buses from Mombasa were carrying at least 90 passengers, Mr Mutyambai said. They have had their licences cancelled.

"Operation licences of those buses were cancelled and so were the drivers' driving licences. These are punitive measures which I don't want to encourage as long as members of the public adhere to the directive," he said.

Meanwhile, he noted that the directive to arrest those walking without face masks is on.

He warned that all police officers across the country are under instruction to enforce the directive.

"I want to urge the members of the public to observe the face mask directive. It is for the good of the people."