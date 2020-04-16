Zimbabwe: Simbisa Reassures Workers

16 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Victor Maphosa

Simbisa Brands is paying full salaries to its employees who are on leave during the course of the Covid-19 lockdown period contrary to some reports, the company's human resources director, Mr Misheck Muleya, has said.

Further, some contract employees have already been engaged while the rest will be engaged when operations return to normal.

"We are paying full salary for all our employees who are on leave during the Covid-19 lockdown," said Mr Muleya. "We have been engaging our workers through works council meetings."

The organisation said it was working with the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare for guidance, and would not dismiss employees indiscriminately as had been suggested in some sections of the media.

Simbisa is the largest fast food restaurant operator in Zimbabwe and runs brands such as Pizza Inn and Chicken Inn.

During this lockdown period, Simbisa is scaling up its delivery system to minimise human interface and reduce the spread of Covid-19.

It is has also disinfected its branches and has protected employees from contracting the deadly coronavirus through provision of transport to and fro work.

Customer waiting areas have been demarcated to ensure adherence to the social distancing protocols.

