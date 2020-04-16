Zimbabwe: Airzim Plane to Bring 30t Equipment

16 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)

An estimated 30 tonnes of personal protective equipment, Covid-19 test kits, gloves, ventilators and other equipment needed to treat Covid-19 patients will be collected from China this week by a chartered flight despatched by Air Zimbabwe tomorrow.

It is understood the consignment was bought by Government to ensure treatment centres and laboratories were equipped.

China went into full production of Covid-19-related equipment and supplies and factories are now supplying many countries, including the United States.

Airzim spokesperson Ms Firstme Vitori confirmed yesterday that the airline was concluding clearance logistics for the charter plane to leave.

"Air Zimbabwe is finalising a cargo charter flight to China scheduled to depart early Friday morning," she said.

"Once all clearances are granted the charter flight shall position in Beijing to collect cargo towards Covid-19 in Zimbabwe."

Government has upped its Covid-19 preparedness following the upgrade of Wilkins and Beatrice Infectious diseases hospitals in Harare to cater for coronavirus patients, with work now in progress on more provincial centres and on a large section of Parirenyatwa Hospital.

Five laboratories have been upgraded countrywide for comprehensive testing.

Government has expanded the criteria for those who qualify for Covid-19 testing to include all patients with fever in hospitals, while all people working during the 21-day national lockdown would also be subjected to mandatory testing.

Zimbabwe has benefited from the Covid-19 materials donated by Chinese billionaire, Jack Ma.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.