Zimbabwe: Community Pools Resources to Build Schools

Beitbridge communities are pooling resources and partnering with the Government to construct learning facilities to reduce distances children have to cover to reach the nearest school.

There is an acute shortage of schools in the district, including those for early childhood development, resulting in children in some areas walking up to 15km to access educational facilities.

Beitbridge is estimated to have a shortage of 25 primary and 15 secondary schools to service at least 250 000 learners.

The population is reportedly growing by 10 000 new people annually and on average the schools enrol close to 1 000 students.

There are 77 primary and 16 secondary schools in the district and this had compelled more communities to work with the Government to construct more learning facilities.

According to one of the leaders in the school building projects, Mr Kudakwashe Kubonya, the community decided to build a primary school in the Juta area to reduce the distance children were walking to the nearest facility in Lutumba.

He said so far they had put up a structure at Matakadza Mbilu Infant School where early childhood pupils are learning.

"We have acquired the land from Beitbridge Rural District Council and our plans have been approved and are mobilising resources to ensure that we finish one classroom block to accommodate ECD, Grades One and Two in 2021," said Mr Kubonya. He said they were appealing to businesses, local community leaders and those luminaries born in the area to assist with more resources.