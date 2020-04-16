Zimbabwe: We'll Continue to Build On Uhuru - Zanu-PF

Zanu-PF says this year's 40th independence is unique as people will celebrate indoors, but urged the nation to take advantage of the freedom to grow the economy for the attainment of Vision 2030.

Government had planned to hold the independence celebrations in Bulawayo, for the first time since 1980.

In the party's independence message yesterday, Zanu PF said it should be used to reflect on the journey the country has travelled in the face of various challenges including illegal regime change attempts and the imposition of illegal sanctions by the United States and the European Union.

The EU has started relaxing the sanctions while the US is tightening them.

Zanu PF called on citizens to focus on growing the economy for the achievement of Vision 2030 goals and the fulfilment of the party's goals set out in the People's Manifesto of 2018.

"Indeed, having travelled this long journey together towards attainment of independence, sovereignty, freedom and the right to self-determination, we are proud to have made this achievement, united as a people under President Mnangagwa's visionary leadership and our founding fathers.

"The tasks we have set ahead of us, which include, but not limited to, stabilisation of the macro-economic environment, modernisation and mechanisation of agriculture, expansion of infrastructure, restoration of the country onto the family of nations and upliftment of our people's living standards, are immense and require unity of purpose among us," said Zanu PF.

"We are aware of the people's inherent desire to celebrate this day outdoors at our usual national venues, but for the first time ever, this pandemic has made it impossible to gather," reads the message.

The party said as the country moved towards the golden jubilee in 2030, which coincides with the attainment of Vision 2030, Zanu PF took pride in having always stood with the people since the days of the liberation struggle.

"Indeed, we further take pride as the mother of all our national independence, of course knowing fully well that we share this achievement with our masses, the same masses that have kept this revolution thus far, despite the imposition of illegal sanctions, under hostility and regime change attempts from our adversaries.

"We have triumphed over these challenges in unity, and drawing inspiration from our leadership, no future challenges are insurmountable," said Zanu PF.