Zimbabwe: Woman Arraigned for Murdering Ex-Convict

16 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Tendai Rupapa

A villager under Chief Seke appeared in court on Tuesday on murder charges after she allegedly fatally assaulted a recently released prisoner whom she accused of theft.

Bridget Muzadzi (41) allegedly connived with other villagers from Nechiva Village and used a switch and a machete to attack Aleck Kaitano.

He later succumbed to the injuries at Chitungwiza Central Hospital.

Kaitano was released from prison recently during the Presidential amnesty.

Muzadzi appeared before magistrate Mrs Victoria Mashamba who remanded her in custody with instructions to apply for bail at the High Court.

Prosecutor Mr Peter Kachirika alleged that on April 12, Kaitano of Masona Village, Seke, had an altercation with his wife, Alwina Kasukuwere.

During the dispute, Kaitano allegedly became violent and started breaking kitchen windows and utensils.

Sensing danger, Kasukuwere shouted for help and neighbours rushed to the house, but were ordered to return to their houses by Kaitano.

It is alleged that Kaitano threatened the neighbours with death, prompting his wife to flee from their house and seek refuge at her brother's house.

The court heard that Kaitano later left the house at around 10pm. He was caught by Muzadzi and other villagers while walking around their village.

They accused him of being a thief before assaulting him.

According to the State, Kaitano pleaded with the villagers to spare him as he was not a thief, but his pleas fell on deaf ears.

He was later rescued by the village head and was rushed to Chitungwiza Central Hospital where he died the following day.

