Zimbabwe: 120 Arrested for Violating Lockdown in Masvingo

A total of 121 people have been arrested across Masvingo province for violating lockdown rules as law enforcement authorities pull out all the stops to make sure people stay indoors to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Masvingo has largely remained a safe haven with all the suspected cases tested so far coming out negative.

The Covid-19 provincial task force here has been working round the clock to raise awareness in both urban and rural areas across the province with legislators and traditional leaders at the forefront of sensitising communities about the dangers of the novel virus.

Provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Charity Mazula said while compliance levels remained satisfactory with police on top of the situation, they had arrested several people for violating terms of the lockdown.

She said those arrested paid fines ranging from $200 to $500.

"We arrested people for operating bottle stores and shop owners for going beyond the stipulated operating hours," she said.

Other offences, she said, were unnecessary movement, disorderly conduct and gatherings of more than 50 people.

She implored people across Masvingo to stay indoors and keep their families safe from coronavirus.

However, the Masvingo police spokesperson revealed their doors remained opened 24/7 to assist the public.

The Masvingo provincial Covid-19 task force has expressed satisfaction with levels of compliance with the lock-down across the province following a tour to all the seven districts led by Minister of State for Provincial Affairs Cde Ezra Chadzamira.