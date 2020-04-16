Zimbabwe: 'Wheat Targets to Boost Competition'

16 April 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Fungai Lupande

The target for winter wheat production set by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga will bring the best out of each province, the Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Mary Mliswa-Chikoka has said.

Mashonaland West Province intends to plant over 40 000 hectares to surpass its target.

VP Chiwenga set different targets for eight provinces for this year's winter wheat production with Mashonaland West Province expected to plant 35 000 and produce 182 000 tonnes.

Speaking after the national launch of the winter wheat programme at Renabo Estate in Bindura last week, Minister Mliswa-Chikoka said giving provinces targets will result in competition.

"As Mashonaland West Province, it is our contribution to the Gross Domestic Product of our province and the nation. We cannot import wheat. If anything, we should be the ones exporting and foreign currency will come into our system," she said.

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka said Mashonaland West would do everything in its power to exceed the set target since they had the land and good rainfall patterns.

She said with Zesa and Zinwa promising to avail steady supplies of electricity and water for irrigation, her province wanted to come out tops.

"We will be strict on who gets contracted and we will monitor the process. We want to contract people who are productive. Let the best province win."

Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Minister Monica Mavhunga said her province had enough water bodies to support irrigation, right climatic conditions and fertile soils to achieve food security and nutrition for the country.

Mashonaland Central is expected to produce 93 600 tonnes of wheat from 18 000 hectares.

"Wheat production was declining from 7 480 to 5 868 hectares due to challenges farmers were facing, including shortages of inputs, erratic power supply, vandalism of irrigation infrastructure and lack of mechanised equipment.

"We appeal to Government for support to help the province retain its bread basket status," she said.

Minister Mavhunga said agriculture remained the backbone of their provincial economy and given enough support, Mashonaland Central could improve its GDP.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.