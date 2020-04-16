Zimbabwe: 'Wheat Targets to Boost Competition'

The target for winter wheat production set by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga will bring the best out of each province, the Minister of State for Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs Mary Mliswa-Chikoka has said.

Mashonaland West Province intends to plant over 40 000 hectares to surpass its target.

VP Chiwenga set different targets for eight provinces for this year's winter wheat production with Mashonaland West Province expected to plant 35 000 and produce 182 000 tonnes.

Speaking after the national launch of the winter wheat programme at Renabo Estate in Bindura last week, Minister Mliswa-Chikoka said giving provinces targets will result in competition.

"As Mashonaland West Province, it is our contribution to the Gross Domestic Product of our province and the nation. We cannot import wheat. If anything, we should be the ones exporting and foreign currency will come into our system," she said.

Minister Mliswa-Chikoka said Mashonaland West would do everything in its power to exceed the set target since they had the land and good rainfall patterns.

She said with Zesa and Zinwa promising to avail steady supplies of electricity and water for irrigation, her province wanted to come out tops.

"We will be strict on who gets contracted and we will monitor the process. We want to contract people who are productive. Let the best province win."

Mashonaland Central Provincial Affairs Minister Monica Mavhunga said her province had enough water bodies to support irrigation, right climatic conditions and fertile soils to achieve food security and nutrition for the country.

Mashonaland Central is expected to produce 93 600 tonnes of wheat from 18 000 hectares.

"Wheat production was declining from 7 480 to 5 868 hectares due to challenges farmers were facing, including shortages of inputs, erratic power supply, vandalism of irrigation infrastructure and lack of mechanised equipment.

"We appeal to Government for support to help the province retain its bread basket status," she said.

Minister Mavhunga said agriculture remained the backbone of their provincial economy and given enough support, Mashonaland Central could improve its GDP.