Kenya: COVID-19 - Homa Bay Doctors Stage Go-Slow

The fight against Covid-19 in Homa Bay County has suffered a major setback after doctors went on a go-slow on Tuesday over delayed monthly salaries and other grievances.

Doctors in the county resorted to the move in an attempt to get the county government to pay their dues.

They are accusing the devolved unit of violating an earlier agreement on timely salary payment.

The Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists and Dentist Union (KMPDU) County Liaison Officer Dr Amos Dulo said that its members will not be at their work stations until their grievances are addressed.

He argued that medics in the county made an agreement in a return to work formula with the county government on March 1, 2019 that their salaries should be paid by 5th of every month.

"It is now two weeks into a new month but none of us has been paid. However we have continued offering services to residents of Homa Bay County. Residents should prepare to go to hospitals without doctors," Dr Dulo said.

NO PROTECTION

Doctors in Homa Bay have also complained about unfavourable working conditions and lack of protection against coronavirus.

According to Dr Dulo, some KMPDU members have not been adequately trained on how to look after patients suffering from Covid-19.

He further said that they have not received Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to cushion them from the virus.

"The only exercise that the government offered to our members was a sensitisation on the new disease. They claimed to have trained us but that was done in theory without any equipment. Some of them are only relying on their experience on how to handle sick people," Dr Dulo claimed.

The Homa Bay County government last week announced that it had purchased PPEs worth Sh3.8 million.

However, Dr Dulo said on Tuesday that his members are yet to get the PPEs.

He also accused the county government of violating recommendations from the Ministry of Health on how doctors' welfare should be taken care of during the pandemic.

"We interact with different people every day. We need to have a special facility where we can be accommodated to avoid infecting our families with coronavirus," he said.

Dr Ochieng' Otana, a member of KMPDU in the county, appealed to his employer to expedite salary payments and possible risk allowances.

"Other county governments are handling their doctors in a very special way. How we wish that our government could also do the same so that we can also be motivated," he said.