Kenya: Nation FC Mourns Fallen Player Ken Walibora

15 April 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)

Nation Media Group Sports Editor Elias Makori has led the department in celebrating the life of renowned linguist, author, and journalist Prof. Ken Walibora.

The former NMG employee was confirmed dead on Wednesday after succumbing to injuries reportedly sustained in a road accident in Nairobi.

Walibora worked at Nation Media Group as Kiswahili Quality manager and was also a member of the Nation FC football team.

"He was a disciplined fellow and we will miss him," said Makori, who the Nation FC team manager.

"He was a very busy guy and despite his advanced age he still found time to consistently come for training.

"He would arrive in his car, change and train religiously. He was comfortable playing on the left and right-wing and would sit on the grass to listen to instructions from the coaches like any other player," Makori recalled.

Makori also remembered Walibora as someone who would share his knowledge with others.

"He really touched me and my village when he accepted my invitation to travel home and give lectures on Swahili to schools in my home in 2014. The students and teachers couldn't believe they would ever see a set book author live. And the schools excelled in Swahili exams that year and the years that followed."

The deceased had a PhD in Comparative Cultural Studies from Ohio State University in the US.

