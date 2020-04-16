Zimbabwe: Civil Servants Say Price Hikes As Frightening As COVID-19

16 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Ndatenda Njanike

Police and members of the correctional services Wednesday swarmed a Pick n Pay supermarket in Harare's Highlands suburb to buy some basic commodities soon after receiving their monthly salaries.

Despite the Covid-19 menace, most of them did not have any protective clothing.

In an interview, some of them said they had as much fear for the worsening economic hardship as they did with the world pandemic.

Newlands centre is the main shopping centre for police and prisons officers residing in two adjacent camps a stone's throw from the Harare CBD.

"My fear is not the virus as such but the price hike, something that has been a trend in the country soon as civil servants are paid their monthly wages.

"Even if we fear the virus, we cannot sustain without food. So, today I had to take my chances and buy food for my family," said one member of the prison service who preferred to remain anonymous.

"If the virus is not going to kill us then hunger will kill us so the is no sense in us not risking because we still need to buy food for the family."

Other civil servants interviewed also feared their Zimbabwe dollar wages could be further weaken under current prices increases experienced during a government imposed national lockdown against the spread of coronavirus.

Their fears are however not out of place as many locals have also defied the Covid-19 scare to go and scramble for basic commodities with subsidised roller meal being the biggest product on demand.

Government imposed a 21-day national lockdown which ends this coming Sunday.

However, the economic vulnerabilities of many have seen them occasionally violate the measures to try and find food for their families.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.