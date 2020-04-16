Zimbabwe: NRZ Donates $2 Million Anti-COVID-19 Material to Communities

16 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) has donated RTGS$ 2 million worth of material towards company workers and community strategies aimed at fighting the spread of coronavirus.

The transport utility's Public Relations manager, Nyasha Maravanyika said the acquisition of the materials was a company initiative to help government fight to scourge.

Communities that have benefited from the gesture include those in Dete, Rutenga, Rugare, Bulawayo, Chiredzi, Triangle and Masvingo, among others.

"The National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) is committing huge financial resources towards the fight against COVID-19," Maravanyika said.

"Over the past two weeks, more than RTGS $2 million has been used to procure materials needed to slow the spread of the viral pandemic within the organisation's operations and its various communities."

The material procured includes hand sanitisers, latex gloves, detergents, protective clothing and drugs.

"Since March 26, 2020, NRZ has been procuring materials essential in the fight against the pandemic.

"NRZ has also received a donation of 2 000 face masks from one of its major customers, SQNeed Chrome Zimbabwe which mines Chrome Ore in the Midlands province," he said.

Maravanyika said the company appreciated the gesture by SQNeed Chrome Zimbabwe adding that the material will go a long way in assisting its own efforts to fight the pandemic.

NRZ Freight Operations and Health Services have been declared essential services during the 21-day national lockdown period, while its passenger services were suspended for the lockdown.

Maravanyika said following government's recent declaration of COVID-19 as a national disaster, the company took measures to complement government's efforts to stop the spread of the disease at the workplace.

Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

