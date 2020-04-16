Algeria: Day of Knowledge - President Tebboune Renews Commitment to Genuine Reform of School

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Wednesday renewed his commitment to give special interest to the education sector to introduce a "genuine national reform where school in its three cycles will be rehabilitated."

"I reiterate the pledge I took during my swearing-in speech, to materially and socially support the teacher and the researcher to introduce a genuine national renaissance, so that school, in its three levels will be rehabilitated. Thus the State will recover its authority and its children, girls and boys, will strive to serve their country with abnegation, inspired by their valiant ancestors and the Declaration of November 1, being the source of inspiration and the reference of our policy," wrote the President of the Republic in a message on the occasion of the Day of Knowledge (Yaoum El Ilm), celebrated on April 16th of each year.

After paying tribute to Education and University personnel, President Tebboune said that "he is saddened that the celebrations of the Day of Knowledge were called off this year due to the Covid19 pandemic."

Our country "endeavours to develop science and knowledge so to regain its stature in the global science and knowledge arenas.

"Just as it strives to build a society that harmoniously and naturally connects authenticity and modernity, consolidates the foundations of the Nation and preserves its identity, its values and its national cohesion," he added.

These initiatives were made possible "thanks to the skills of our young people in terms of innovation, equipment and digital platforms, and thanks to the voluntary actions able to alleviate the sufferings of the sick and the pressure on healthcare staff. "

"However, these efforts will remain insufficient if any relaxation were to be recorded concerning the compliance with preventive measures and lockdown." said the President of the Republic, urging all citizens to show "more discipline, vigilance and mutual aid, in the interest of all and to protect our country against every misfortune".

We are "getting closer to the light at the end of the tunnel," said the Head of the State.