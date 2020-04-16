Tanzania COVID-19 Cases Jump to 88 As 29 More Test Positive

16 April 2020
The Monitor (Kampala)
By The Citizen

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Tanzania rose to 88 on Wednesday, after 29 more people tested positive for the viral disease.

On Tuesday, the government put the total number at 53.

In a statement on Wednesday, Health minister Ummy Mwalimu said the 29 were confirmed positive during testing on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"All the patients are Tanzanian nationals. Twenty are in Dar es Salaam, two are in Mwanza while one is in Kilimanjaro," Ms Mwalimu said, noting that while the patients were under treatment, authorities were looking for their contacts.

Earlier in the day, Ms Mwalimu's counterpart for the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, Mr Hamad Rashid Mohammed, announced six new Covid-19 cases in the Isles, saying one of the patients had died.

According to Ms Mwalimu, the total number of deaths in the country stood at four while recoveries numbered 11.

Read the original article on Monitor.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Monitor

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.