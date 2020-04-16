Tanzania COVID-19 Cases Jump to 88 As 29 More Test Positive

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Tanzania rose to 88 on Wednesday, after 29 more people tested positive for the viral disease.

On Tuesday, the government put the total number at 53.

In a statement on Wednesday, Health minister Ummy Mwalimu said the 29 were confirmed positive during testing on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"All the patients are Tanzanian nationals. Twenty are in Dar es Salaam, two are in Mwanza while one is in Kilimanjaro," Ms Mwalimu said, noting that while the patients were under treatment, authorities were looking for their contacts.

Earlier in the day, Ms Mwalimu's counterpart for the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar, Mr Hamad Rashid Mohammed, announced six new Covid-19 cases in the Isles, saying one of the patients had died.

According to Ms Mwalimu, the total number of deaths in the country stood at four while recoveries numbered 11.