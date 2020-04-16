Sudan: Nuba Mountains Farmer Detained By Army Soldiers

15 April 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Aleri Ghareib / Talodi — The Sudanese Human Rights and Development Organisation HUDO reported yesterday that 42 year old farmer El Safi El Degein was taken from his home by eight Sudan Armed Forces soldiers in Aleri Ghareib, Nuba Mountains, South Kordofan on Saturday night. HUDO fears he is being tortured.

El Degein was first held at the army base in Aleri Ghareib. On Sunday he was taken to the army base in Talodi, 55 kilometers away. No reason was given for his detention. He has been denied access to his visitors, family and lawyers.

A reliable source informed HUDO that the detention is related to El Degein's political activities in the past.

HUDO is very concerned about El Degein's detention. It calls upon the Sudanese government to immediately disclose the reason for his detention, to allow his family and lawyer to visit him, and to bring him before a court or release him unconditionally.

HUDO calls upon the Sudanese government to end the state of emergency, which enables the Sudan Armed Forces and its militias to detain people at will.

SPLM-N

Almost two months ago HUDO reported that military intelligence officers arrested 63-years old tailor Adam Suliman at his workplace in Rashad, South Kordofan. He was interrogated about his political activities nine years ago, when he was a member of the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) and candidate for the South Kordofan legislative council elections in 2011.

He was released the same evening, after being threatened that he will be detained and tortured if he expresses any kind of association with the SPLM-N.

That same week a bus passenger from the Nuba Mountains was insulted and briefly detained by security personnel in Kosti in White Nile state. He was released after pressure from his fellow passengers who refused to proceed to Khartoum without him.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.