Somalia: Government Scraps Taxes On Rice, Sugar Cooking Oil to Boost Households

15 April 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia households have received a major boost after the Ministry of Finance scrapped tax on basic commodities.

The move is expected to cushion households who are likely to be affected by the rising commodity prices occasioned by the closing of trade routes due to Coranavirus.

The ministry announced 100 percent tax exemptions for rice and dates and 50 percent tax exemptions for wheat flour and cooking oil.

The new tax measures are to be be implemented with immediate effect ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

This is among the financial incentives that the FGS has put in place to cushion vulnerable house holds. The Prime Minister already announced a $1 million kitty to all the regional states to boost their health care.

Somalia has so far recorded 60 cases of the Covid-19 pandemic, including two deaths.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.