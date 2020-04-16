Somalia: Government Scraps Taxes On Rice, Sugar Cooking Oil to Boost Households

Somalia households have received a major boost after the Ministry of Finance scrapped tax on basic commodities.

The move is expected to cushion households who are likely to be affected by the rising commodity prices occasioned by the closing of trade routes due to Coranavirus.

The ministry announced 100 percent tax exemptions for rice and dates and 50 percent tax exemptions for wheat flour and cooking oil.

The new tax measures are to be be implemented with immediate effect ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

This is among the financial incentives that the FGS has put in place to cushion vulnerable house holds. The Prime Minister already announced a $1 million kitty to all the regional states to boost their health care.

Somalia has so far recorded 60 cases of the Covid-19 pandemic, including two deaths.