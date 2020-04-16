Cameroon: Management of State Funds - MPs Schooled On Transparency Methods

A one-day training on April 14, 2020 focused on reforms and new orientations in the execution of public finances.

Members of the Finance and Budget Committee of the National Assembly have been educated by finance management experts on the code of transparency and the proper checking of the management of State funds. As lawmakers and those who check government actions, the training will help committee members master auditing and finance accountability mechanisms. The specialisation programme in public finance of April 14, 2020 was solicited by the Speaker of the National Assembly from finance experts from the Ministry to Finance to empower the Committee members at the beginning of the 10th legislative period given that newly elected MPs have become committee members. The training done by the Director of Public Accounts at the Ministry of Finance and President of the Steering Committee of the Specialisation Programme in Public Finance abbreviated PSSFP, Nestor Achille Basahag focused on the finance law of the State, new fiscal regime orientations and the code of transparency. "We are at the beginning of the 10th legislative period and it is necessary to work with members of the Finance and Budget Committee of the National Assembly and explain to them the new orientations on the execution of public finances," he stated. He said the training seeks to better the performance-based approach of managing public funds and the Ministry of Finance is working to accompany MPs work well. "This seminar falls in line within a plan we have put in place aimed at raising their awareness on the new directions relating to the execution of public finances in our countries. Since 2018, there are several texts from the CEMAC zone which have been transposed into our internal law. These texts completely change the philosophy and technical articulations relating to the execution of public budgets in our country, reason why we are educating the members of the Finance and Budget Committee," he explained. For her part, the President of the Finance and Budget Committee, Hon. Rosette Moutymbo Ayayi, the Committee has been renewed at about 80 per cent, warranting a training. "The training is necessary so that we all can be at the same level with regards to everything concerning reforms of public finances and especially parliamentary control of public finances," she said.