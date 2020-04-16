South Africa: Crocodile Emerges From an Ancient Past

analysis

The discovery of ancient animal footprints on a boulder in Southern Cape required the skills of a new breed of tracker to identify spoor so old that ice ages separate them from the present.

Across a boulder, overlooking the sea, a set of animal tracks were testing Alex van den Heever's tracking skills.

Van den Heever has an impressive resumé when it comes to tracking. He has tracked grizzly bears in Canada, followed spoor left by lions in South Africa and successfully stalked a puma in Patagonia.

Dr Charles Helm demonstrates how he believes a circle was drawn in the sand, thousands of years ago. He had discovered the remains of what he and his team interpreted as a circle that was drawn by human hunter-gatherers. (Photo: Dr Charles Helm)

But the footprints on that boulder were unlike anything he had tracked before. For one thing, the spoor was old, so old that when the animal left its mark mammoths still roamed the northern hemisphere and humans had yet to give up their wandering ways and settle down.

Van den Heever took his time and, eventually, after consulting other top trackers, fingered the animal he believed to be responsible for...