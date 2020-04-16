South Africans Paid for Tickets but Cannot Leave Cote d'Ivoire

analysis

Several South African travellers have been stranded in Cote d'Ivoire in West Africa for the past month, pleading with the South African government to fly them home and getting desperate as they run out of money, medicines and other essentials.

Some South Africans paid R7,000 for tickets on an SAA charter flight that was supposed to return from Germany via Accra, Ghana, last Sunday to pick them up there. But at the last minute the SA embassy in Abidjan - after insisting they pay upfront for their air tickets - told them Ghana had refused to allow them to cross the border from Cote d'Ivoire to catch the flight.

Ryan Muller and his business colleague John Dachada were among those who dug deep for the R7,000 tickets. They say that it was almost the last of their money and they are growing increasingly desperate. They doubt that they will retrieve their money which they had to pay directly into the account of the floundering SAA, which is in business rescue.

Muller said one of the unnerving things about their situation was not knowing much of what was happening outside the narrow confines of their bare accommodation at a training compound...