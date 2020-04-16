South Africans Paid for Tickets but Cannot Leave Cote d'Ivoire

16 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Peter Fabricius

Several South African travellers have been stranded in Cote d'Ivoire in West Africa for the past month, pleading with the South African government to fly them home and getting desperate as they run out of money, medicines and other essentials.

Some South Africans paid R7,000 for tickets on an SAA charter flight that was supposed to return from Germany via Accra, Ghana, last Sunday to pick them up there. But at the last minute the SA embassy in Abidjan - after insisting they pay upfront for their air tickets - told them Ghana had refused to allow them to cross the border from Cote d'Ivoire to catch the flight.

Ryan Muller and his business colleague John Dachada were among those who dug deep for the R7,000 tickets. They say that it was almost the last of their money and they are growing increasingly desperate. They doubt that they will retrieve their money which they had to pay directly into the account of the floundering SAA, which is in business rescue.

Muller said one of the unnerving things about their situation was not knowing much of what was happening outside the narrow confines of their bare accommodation at a training compound...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.