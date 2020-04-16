South Africa: Collective Trauma - in Extraordinary Situations, Our Decisions and Plans Should Be Pragmatic and Kind

opinion

Given the dire situation we find ourselves in, we should acknowledge the trauma and gravity of our situation and make explicit the need for kindness, and compassion towards the vulnerable.

In May 2017, my sister received a devastating diagnosis. She had breast cancer. We later learned that it was stage 4 cancer and it was metastatic - it had spread to the bones in her back. It was a struggle for her to comprehend and make sense of the diagnosis, and what it meant for her. I rapidly helped her to set up a support structure to assist her in dealing with medical, physical, psychological, emotional, logistical and financial issues. At the time, I felt that I did not have the luxury of working my way through the stages of grieving.

There was a whirlwind of things to do. Plans needed to be rapidly made and implemented. Resources needed to be harnessed. But at the centre of all of this was a vulnerable person facing the most devastating change that she could ever experience. She was stoic in her approach. She wanted to continue working so that she could have some semblance of normality. She couldn't do it - by...