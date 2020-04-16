South Africa: COVID-19 - It Affects Everyone - but for Postgraduate Students It's a Matter of Degrees

16 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Zamantungwa Mvelase and Lindokuhle Mandyoli

The coronavirus pandemic has changed how education is accessed and students must be able to make sense of it all. Is Covid-19 stimulating us to think differently about the meaning of a conducive research environment?

On 20 March, Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande ordered all universities to go into early recess. This signalled the suspension of academic activities until what was meant to be mid-April. For postgraduate students, there was hope that research activities could continue and that they still stood a chance of completing their degrees. Then, on 23 March, the President announced a lockdown of the country as of midnight 26 March. Research, requiring human interaction or lab-based work, came to a grinding halt.

While postgraduate students were still processing events, Nzimande announced: "The department has requested all universities to complete an updated survey on their IT capability for offering online learning." This provoked a shift in mentality about methods of teaching, learning and research at universities. Nzimande's call for universities to assess their capacity for online learning suggested a clear move by the department to keep universities open and operational via remote learning. The intentions of the minister were clearly to save the academic year, but there...

