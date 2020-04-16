South Africa: COVID-19 Crisis Inflames Old Wounds

16 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Nosipho Singiswa

During this national crisis, the impact of past mass atrocities is felt across multiple generations of descendants of survivors. With the spread of Covid-19 and measures put in place by our government to curb the virus, we are seeing this trauma being brought onto centre stage.

"There is a cruel irony in our beloved country. We are known and celebrated as a rainbow nation that decided to heal the divisions of our ugly past to build unity in diversity. Yet we exhibit many signs and symptoms of a wounded nation: racism, sexism, tolerance for extreme poverty and inequality and high levels of brutal violence" - Dr Mamphela Ramphele

Many of the challenges that South Africa currently faces, such as poverty and inequality, and the relation these have to the country's social problems, can be directly attributed to the injustices of colonialism and apartheid. That dreadful period in our history has resulted in psychological and emotional trauma that has shattered the sense of security and left many feeling disconnected and doubtful.

Now, with the spread of Covid-19 and measures put in place by our government to curb the spread of the virus, we are seeing this trauma being brought onto the...

