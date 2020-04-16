South Africa: Health Dept Says Stigma Around COVID-19 Growing As Community Leaders Excluded From Official Response

analysis

As nurses battle to get patients to tell the truth about their whereabouts and close contacts, a senior member of a Nelson Mandela Bay district health forum says they have been excluded from the Department of Health's Covid-19 response because an official refuses to give them permits to move around during the lockdown.

Clinic committees in Port Elizabeth's biggest metro, which are desperate to do oversight and assist in community education, have not been issued with permits that will allow them to travel during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The chairperson of one of the district health forums in the metro, Thembilise Nogampula, said that before the lockdown, they were having meetings about the role clinic committees have to play in assisting the health department in fighting Covid-19 infections in the province - but none of the clinic committees in his area has been issued with permits to assist with community education and oversight.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the outbreak of Covid-19 infections in South Africa as a national disaster in March 2020. He ordered that from 27 March, all South Africans, with the exception of essential workers, must stay at home. The South African Defence Force was called in to help...