Sudan: Case of Destroyer Uss Cole Closed

Khartoum — The judge of the American Court that specializes in the case of the victims of the American destroyer USS Cole and the Sudanese government has closed the case after the two parties concerned agreed to a settlement outside the court after two decades of litigation.

The final closure ruling came after the families of the victims and the Sudanese government submitted a joint statement to the competent court requesting the case be closed.

The government of Sudan had decided to pay 30 million US dollars in damages agreed in February 2020, with clear and definite proof that Sudan had nothing to do with the destruction of the ship and was not related to terrorism and that the government of Sudan accepted this settlement to close the file and because the settlement has become a necessary condition by successive US administrations to remove Sudan from the list of state sponsors of terrorism.

"It was so ordered," Eastern Virginia Court Judge Robert Doumar said.

It is noteworthy that, in 2014, an American court accused the terrorist organization Al-Qaeda of attacking the destroyer and claimed that Khartoum's indirect support resulted in the death of 17 Americans in the bombing.