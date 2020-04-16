Sudan: Decree Suspending Congregational Prayers in Mosques and Churches

Khartoum — The Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments, Nasr-Eddin Mufarah, today issued a decree suspending Friday and congregational prayers at all mosques and Khalwas (religious schools) in Khartoum State. The decree also suspended prayers at all churches.
