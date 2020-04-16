Sudan: Chinese Second Batch Assistance to Sudan Arrives

Khartoum — The second batch of medical materials provided as support from The Chinese Foundation Jakma to Sudan to face coronavirus pandemic arrived Wednesday in Khartoum on board of Ethiopian cargo plan.

The Chinese ambassador to Khartoum Ma Xinmin affirmed during receiving the plane that nations face joint enemy and that was COVID. 19.

The ambassador pointed to the importance of international cooperation in the field of health to combat and contain the pandemic, boosting and strengthening international polices and coordination of procedures to control the disease.

Undersecretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Siddiq Abdel Aziz explained that the medical support provided by Jakma comes in the context of the strategic partnership between the two friendly peoples to face the COVID.19.

He added countries halted exportation of the respective products and that was clear evidence that China is strategic partner to Sudan at time of hardship.