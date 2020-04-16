Sudan: Chinese Second Batch Assistance to Sudan Arrives

15 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The second batch of medical materials provided as support from The Chinese Foundation Jakma to Sudan to face coronavirus pandemic arrived Wednesday in Khartoum on board of Ethiopian cargo plan.

The Chinese ambassador to Khartoum Ma Xinmin affirmed during receiving the plane that nations face joint enemy and that was COVID. 19.

The ambassador pointed to the importance of international cooperation in the field of health to combat and contain the pandemic, boosting and strengthening international polices and coordination of procedures to control the disease.

Undersecretary of Ministry of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Siddiq Abdel Aziz explained that the medical support provided by Jakma comes in the context of the strategic partnership between the two friendly peoples to face the COVID.19.

He added countries halted exportation of the respective products and that was clear evidence that China is strategic partner to Sudan at time of hardship.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.