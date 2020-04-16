Sudan: Al Dhai Attends Release of 40 Inmates From White Nile Prisons

Kosti. — Minister of Federal Government Dr Yousif Al Dhaie ,who is also Supervisor of the White Nile State launched Wednesday at Kosti Prison program of release of prisoners serving jail term which includes 40 inmates with cost exceeding four million pounds within framework of program of the holy fasting month of Ramadan for the Hijri year 1441, 20202.

The launch program was attended by Director of the White Nile State Police, Director of Prisons, Head of the Judiciary, Secretary of Zakat Chamber and a number of police, military , security and justice officials in the State.

Dr Al Dhai hailed inmates freed according to the initiative and said the prison term is good experience for self-accountability, demanding the inmates released to the righteous way so as not to come back to jail again.

The Minister lauded efforts of the Zakat Chamber for its communal initiatives and called for expanding the channels of support to include the vulnerable categories in the State

Head of the State's Judiciary Hamid Al Amin read out statement on inmates released according to this initiative and commended Zakat Chamber for alleviating affliction from the people.

Secretary of Zakat Chamber in the White Nile State MohamedAhmed Mohamed Abdalla reviewed the Chamber programs for the holy fasting month of Ramadan 1441H which cover seven axes with total cost of 104 m Sudanese pounds and 46900 beneficiaries.

He indicated to the Chamber efforts to combat coronavirus in the State via making a number of interventions.

Director of State's Prisons Brig. (police) Abdul Hakam Al Sidiq disclosed the inmates released were those who were convicted of crimes related to public rights.