Sudan: Ministry of Industry and Trade Launches 'My Commodity Program'

Khartoum — A program for supply of food commodities to the citizens, named "My Commodity Program", was launched at the initiative of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, partners from the government and the private sector and the Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC).

The program aims to reduce the cost of living and provide basic commodities to all states of Sudan via e-governance system.

Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Trade Mohamed Ali said at Sudan News Agency's Forum that the program is a partnership between the government and the private sector, which are represented in the Ministries of Industry, Finance, Labor and Federal Government, Al-Nilain Bank and the Businessmen Union, indicating that the goods will be provided in cooperation with the suppliers and distributors through reduced sales centers in all states of the country.

The Undersecretary pointed out that the program is a sustainable one that contributes to reducing prices, adding that the ministry has many plans and strategies to reduce the burden of living for the citizens, pointing to the role of the ministry in warding off coronavirus pandemic.

He noted that the ministry has established a department to fund basic commodities, praising the group of partners and their efforts to make the program a success.

On his part, director of the program Mujahid Ali Al-Hassan affirmed that the program is a concerted national effort that is based on electronic governance.

He said that the aim of the program is to provide basic commodities with a quota system for every citizen and family, noting that the commodities are sufficient for a full month.

For her part, Amina Mohamed Sheen, representative of the Forces of the Declaration of Freedom and Change in 'My Commodity Program', affirmed that the move aims to alleviate the high cost of living, a matter that greatly concerns FFC.