Sudan: Decision to Prevent Gatherings Is Based On Recommendation of Specialists - Mufareh

Khartoum — The Minister of Religious Affairs and Endowments, Nasr-Eddin Mufareh, pointed out that his decision to prevent the gatherings was based on a recommendation of specialists of the Ministry of Health.

He explained that the decision to suspend performance of Guma'a and groups prayers at mosques was necessitated, as the specialists stated, by the need to ban gatherings and to avoid the spread of coronavirus.

The minister asked the Muezzins at the mosques to be confined to raising Azzan (call for prayer) in the times of prayers and to say "Pray in your homes".

Mufareh stressed that all the divine laws came to take care of the interests of the people and the country and affirmed that the preservation of human life is one of the necessities that the divine laws call for.

He said that the shaking of hands by the Muslims at mosques and by the Christians at churches before and after prayers and the Sijoud (prostration) in one place will facilitate the transmission of infection.