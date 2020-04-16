Gambia: Club Profile - Brikama Utd, West Coast Region's Most Elating Club

15 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Lamin Darboe

Brikama United Football Club is West Coast Region's most elating football club after recruiting several players for the region and the country's junior and senior national teams.

The Sateyba based-team was formed in 2003 and gained promotion to the country's second tier the same year after finishing top spot in the West Coast Regional third division league qualifiers.

They gained promotion to the top flight league in the 2008-2009 season under the guidance of coach Lamin Kabou, after finishing second place in the second division league standings.

Brikama United won their first-ever league title in the 2010-2011 season under coach Essa Sambou and qualified for the 2011-2012 CAF champions league.

They were eliminated in the second round of the continent's elite football club competition by Tunisian giant Esperance after edging out Senegalese side US Ouakam on penalties in the preliminary round matches.

The Sateyba boys won FF cup trophy in 2016 under the guidance of coach Sulayman Kuyateh but failed to participate in the 2016-2017 CAF Confederations cup due to financial constraints.

They won their second league title in the 2018-2019 season under coach Modou Lamin Nyassi alias Chally to qualify for the 2019-2020 CAF champions league but were eliminated in the preliminaries after slipping to Raja Casablanca 7-3 on aggregate.

Brikama United have produced some of the brilliant players for West Coast Region and the country's junior and senior teams such as Ebou Kanteh, Adama Sabally, Saikou Omar Sawo, Modou Jallow alias Figo, Hamidou Bojang, Sainey Bojang alias Powerful, Sulayman Saho, and Bully Drammeh.

