South Africa: Western Cape Flying Squad and 10111 Call Centre Closed After Positive Testing

15 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Vincent Cruywagen

The Flying Squad and the 10111 call centre in the Western Cape are under quarantine after two of their members tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The quarantine of the Flying Squad and the 10111 call centre in the Western Cape means that no vehicles and members of the unit will be able to perform patrols. The union Solidarity confirmed on Tuesday 15 April that two of its members had tested positive and were currently in isolation.

"One of our members yesterday told me he showed flu systems on Sunday and went to a doctor. However, he came to work on Monday and Tuesday, manned radio control and went out on patrols with colleagues," said Ronel Stander, provincial Solidarity organiser.

The officer's test results were returned on Tuesday showing that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The entire unit went into a panic mode and several members went immediately for testing at Tygerberg Hospital," said Stander.

The situation worsened, however, when a second member tested positive. The 10111 call centre was closed for decontamination. While this is taking place all calls will be diverted to different police stations in the province.

A circular sent out by SAPS management to...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.