South Africa: Two Gang Members Arrested for Possession of Unlicensed Firearms

Members from Bishop Lavis SAPS, committed to remove illegal firearms from the community last night, were conducting crime prevention patrols in the area. In two unrelated cases during their shift, the members approached and searched suspects who were found in possession of 9mm pistols with ammunition.

Both suspects aged 32 and 21 respectively will appear in court where they will be facing charges of the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

SAPS management commended the members for bringing the perpetrators to book and removing unlicensed firearms and ammunition from the streets.