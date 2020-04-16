South Africa: A Free-to-Use COVID-19 App Is the Best Way to Reach Marginalised Communities

opinion

Priorities have been set to address Covid-19 in South Africa. But a dedicated effort to engage marginalised communities on the disease and its prevention is absent. There is an urgency to fill this gap through a focused, accurate and reliable mobile intervention. The time is now.

The trajectory of the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa is uncertain as the true number of Sars-Cov-2 infections nationwide is unknown. However, the number of new infections and new deaths is creeping upwards daily and this highlights the critical need to protect our vulnerable populations from contracting the virus. As with other countries globally, there is deep concern about the susceptibility of our elderly residents and those with underlying health challenges.

Three of the biggest health challenges for South Africa are tuberculosis, HIV and TB/HIV co-infection. Nationally, TB is the number one cause of death due to infectious disease and it poses a particularly significant health risk to HIV-infected persons. The high prevalence of HIV in South Africa is now augmenting the country's unease about the spread of Covid-19.

There is not yet enough evidence about how Sars-Cov-2 behaves in the context of HIV to understand the implications of a dual viral infection. There...