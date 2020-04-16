South Africa: Gauteng Police Seize Unlicensed Firearms and Ammunition After Receiving Tip-Off

press release

Two unlicensed firearms and ammunition were seized by police in Tshwane as Gauteng police continue with their mission of recovering the firearms that are in the wrong hands in the province.

The firearms will be taken for ballistic tests to establish if they have not been used in the commission of crimes.

Police received information about a suspect that was in possession of a firearm in Mamelodi. The police proceeded to the mentioned address and apprehended a 34-year-old man after he was found with a pistol, serial number filled off, and five (5) live rounds of ammunition.

In a separate incident, still in Tshwane, information was received about a suspect that is in possession of an unlicensed firearm at a certain house in Atteridgeville.

The information was was operationalised and police found a 37-year-old man with an unlicensed firearm in his possession.

Police would like to thank the community members who continue to work with the police in removing illegal firearms that are in circulation.