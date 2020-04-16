South Africa: Gauteng Police Seize Unlicensed Firearms and Ammunition After Receiving Tip-Off

15 April 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Two unlicensed firearms and ammunition were seized by police in Tshwane as Gauteng police continue with their mission of recovering the firearms that are in the wrong hands in the province.

The firearms will be taken for ballistic tests to establish if they have not been used in the commission of crimes.

Police received information about a suspect that was in possession of a firearm in Mamelodi. The police proceeded to the mentioned address and apprehended a 34-year-old man after he was found with a pistol, serial number filled off, and five (5) live rounds of ammunition.

In a separate incident, still in Tshwane, information was received about a suspect that is in possession of an unlicensed firearm at a certain house in Atteridgeville.

The information was was operationalised and police found a 37-year-old man with an unlicensed firearm in his possession.

Police would like to thank the community members who continue to work with the police in removing illegal firearms that are in circulation.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.