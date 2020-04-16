Eritrea: Contribution in Support to Effort to Contain COVID-19

Asmara — Financial contributions to bolster the effort by the people and Government of Eritrea on COVID-19 continue to flow from citizens in the civil service, individuals, and commercial enterprises in the country as well as Eritrean communities in the Diaspora.

According to the daily report by the Ministry of Health, the Eritrean Teachers Association contributed 105 thousand Nakfa, cooperative association of the staff members of the Ministry of Land, Water and Environment 100 Nakfa, Massawa Fiber Glass plant, 60 thousand Nakfa, Mai-Leham Mineral Water plant 50 thousand Nakfa.

Similarly, Mechanized 74 contributed 500 thousand Nakfa, Division 13 of the Ministry of Defense 125 thousand Nakfa, "Satae" Transport 50 thousand Nakfa, Gemel Public Transport Company 10 thousand Nakfa, cooperative association of Officers of Army Engineering Corps 10 thousand Nakfa, cooperative association of Eritreans former students in the Soviet Union 10 thousand Nakfa, Trans-Continental 10 thousand Nakfa, Gerarldo Chresera Mill 5 thousand Nakfa.

Likewise, Natsnet Garage and Import Export 10 thousand Nakfa, Birikti Gebreab Car Wash 10 thousand Nakfa, Campo-Polo Mill 5 thousand Nakfa, Tsetserat Mill 5 thousand Nakfa and employees of Harat Transportation Company 1 million and 200 thousand Nakfa,

A number of nationals inside the country contributed 135 Nakfa and 2 thousand US Dollars. Mr. Ghirmai Gaim, a national residing in Sweden also decided that those families that have rented his house in Mai-Temenai to stay free of charge until the spread of corona virus pandemic is fully contained.

In related news, the report from the Ministry of Health indicated that Ms. Saba Hailu with her son Mr. Abraham Isaias Afwerki contributed 50 thousand Nakfa, nationals residing in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, United Arab Emirates on top of the 131 thousand and 100 Durham they previously contributed they made additional contribution of 1 million 187thousand and 300 Durham.

The Eritrean Teacher Association contributed 1 million and 50 thousand Nakfa, owner of Segen International Hotel 75 thousand Nakfa, Cement Sport Club 50 thousand Nakfa, Asmara Foam Plant 50 thousand Nakfa, Eritrea Bible Association 30 thousand Nakfa, association of 'Sinit' Eritraco Logistics 10 thousand Nakfa, 'Undicisimo' Bar and Restaurant 10 thousand Nakfa, Tewolde Glass Workshop 10 thousand Nakfa, Lion City 10 thousand Nakfa, cooperative association of Mendefera Revolution School 10 thousand Nakfa, social service provision institutions in the Southern Red Sea region 5 thousand Nakfa, 'Medhanie Alem" association in Aba-Shawul 3 thousand Nakfa, and 30 individuals over 206 thousand Nakfa.

In related news, taxi owners association in Mendefera contributed 25 thousand Nakfa, owners of water distribution trucks in Mendefera 21 thousand Nakfa, school directors in Mendefera 14 thousand and 531 Nakfa, owner of Luna Hotel 10 thousand Nakfa, owner of Mereb Hotel 5 thousand Nakfa, and two residents in Mendefera 12 thousand Nakfa.

Gurgusum Boutique in Massawa also contributed 20 thousand Nakfa, staff members of Massawa Municipality 33 thousand Nakfa, and youth in the sub-zones of Massawa, Ghinda, Sheib, Foro, and Nakfa are engaged in raising the awareness of the public on the cause and consequence of the corona virus.