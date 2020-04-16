Eritrea: Desert Locust Swarm Invasion Put Under Control

15 April 2020
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Mendefera — The desert locust invasion that appeared in Adi-keih sub-zone in the past three days was put under control through coordinated effort by the Ministry of Agriculture, sub-zonal administration, the public and other partners without inflicting any damage.

According to report, the locust swarm that came across the border from Ethiopia through Senafe sub-zone was put in control upon reaching Adi-Keih sub-zone.

The experts from the Ministry of Agriculture indicated that the desert locust storm was stretched on 10 hectares of land and has caused no damage on crops or grazing areas.

