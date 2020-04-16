Sudan: 32 Coronavirus Cases Recorded in Sudan

Khartoum / Port Sudan / El Damar — The High Committee for Health Emergencies in Sudan announced that it recorded a total of 32 coronavirus cases. Five patients have died, three recovered, and 24 remain in quarantine.

The authorities in Khartoum state have announced the exceptions to the total lockdown that begins Saturday and will last for three weeks.

The exceptions include factories producing food, fuel stations, transport lorries, and shops that sell vegetables, meat, poultry, dairy, and bread. People working in the medical sector, pharmacists, cleaning, firefighting, and companies that provide water and electricity will be exempted as well. Diplomats must obtain a permit to move around at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The times when people will be allowed to visit shops in their neighbourhood will be announced later.

The governor of Khartoum announced that the lockdown includes the closing of bridges. People must restrict their movements to small areas.

The governor also announced that the April salaries of the state's employees and workers will be disbursed today. The state's Ministry of Finance will work with a quarter of the normal workforce until this has been completed.

The My Commodities Programme for food was inaugurated in Khartoum yesterday. It is an initiative of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Finance, partners from the government, the private sector, and the Forces for Freedom and Change.

Commodities such as oil, sugar, flour, tea, laundry soap, soap, rice, tomato paste, salad, fava beans, and lentils will be distributed at reduced prices through sales centres in the country. This will be done in cooperation with suppliers of food and distributors. The programme will last until the end of the 39 months transitional period, that started in August last year. The aim of the programme is to stop the rise of food prices.

River Nile state

The Health Emergency Committee of Abu Hamed locality in River Nile state, decided to close all crossings yesterday after a coronavirus case was found in Abu Hamed Hospital.

The Executive Director of the locality, Yahya Khalid, told reporters that the committee banned all movement in Abu Hamed, except for people with official permission. Gatherings are banned as well, just as markets. A comprehensive lockdown will come into force on Saturday for two weeks. Transport of goods and food will be allowed during the lockdown.

Red Sea state

The government of Red Sea state in eastern Sudan announced the closure of the Port Sudan Grand Market yesterday. Workers in the public sector will be granted leave from Sunday to Tuesday. This will ensure that both the market and government institutions will be free of the coronavirus.

The Red Sea state government also announced it closes the border crossings. It will strengthen security and health measures in order to prevent illegal border crossings and human trafficking.

Red Sea Governor Maj Gen Hafiz El Taj said that it is difficult to forbid ships from moving at the present time.

