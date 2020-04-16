South Africa: Three Suspects Arrested Following the Discoery of a Man's Body in Vlakfontein

press release

Two female suspects aged 22 and 37 years old as well as a 47-year-old male suspect were successfully traced and placed under arrest as they face a murder charge. The arrest of the suspects came about following the discovery of a body of a 23-year-old male that was found lying in an open space in Vlakfontein extension 3 this morning, 15 April 2020.

According information, a group of about 13 males and two females arrived at his place of residence along with the deceased on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 at around 01:50 in the morning. They alleged that the deceased had stolen a plasma television set and were visiting all the places that the deceased was pointing out as a hiding place of the stolen property. The group allegedly went ahead and forcefully conducted a search inside the house but could not find any of the alleged stolen items. The deceased was then allegedly restrained with a chain before they left the premises with the deceased.

On the same morning at around 07:30, the deceased's lifeless body was found lying in an open space and was declared as dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations by police led to the arrest of the three suspects this afternoon and have been charged with murder. The search for the other outstanding suspects is underway and more arrests are expected to be effected soon.

As police we condemn such acts by some members of our communities who take the law into their own hands whenever certain individuals are suspected of having committed criminal acts .We therefore urge members of the public to always act with restraint by contacting the local police station whenever they have information about criminal activities of suspected individuals to avoid situations where they would ultimately find themselves on the wrong side of the law.