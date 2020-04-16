South Africa: Labour Party Officials Secretly Blacklisted Britain's Anti-War Activists

analysis

A leaked report appears to show evidence that some of the most highly-paid Labour Party staffers wanted their party to lose the UK general election in 2017, and that they actively campaigned against anti-war activists within the party.

Labour Party staff opposed to Jeremy Corbyn compiled a secret blacklist to deny or revoke membership of the party to those criticising "war criminals", a leaked document shows.

Scores of internal emails and WhatsApp messages show that party officials were hostile towards new members who came from Britain's anti-war movement. Some party officials also relished public criticism of Corbyn's support for nuclear disarmament and wanted him to blame immigration for a terrorist attack.

Labour saw its membership surge from 2015 to 2017 as anti-war activists rallied around the party's newly elected leader, veteran left-winger Corbyn, who pledged several foreign policies that would have challenged the British establishment had he become prime minister.

But an 860-page report titled "The work of the Labour Party's Governance and Legal Unit in relation to antisemitism, 2014-2019", reveals that party officials were engaged in factional feuds and even corrupt practices to undermine Corbyn.

'Anti-war angry people'

Corbyn opposed the decision of then Labour prime minister Tony Blair...