South Africa: Man in Custody for Robbery at Service Station

15 April 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

It is alleged that yesterday at 23:45, an employee was performing his duties at a service station on Chatsworth Main Road in Umhlatuzana when an unknown man pointed him with an object which resembled a firearm. The suspect demanded cash and stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene in his getaway vehicle. Shortly afterwards, whilst police were at the scene, the suspect arrived at the service station on foot after changing his clothing.

The suspect attempted to purchase fuel at the service station. He was positively identified by witnesses at the scene and was placed under arrest by police officers. The vehicle used during the commission of crime was seized at the suspect's house. A silicone gun and cash was also seized by police. The 26-year-old man was placed under arrest for robbery and detained at the Bayview Police Station. He will appear in the Chatsworth Magistrates Court soon.

"I am glad that the culprit was apprehended shortly after the crime was committed. He will also be profiled to check if he is linked to other robbery cases committed in Bayview and surrounding areas," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
Bobi Wine Offers to Rescue Africans 'Mistreated' in China

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.