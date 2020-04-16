South Africa: Man in Custody for Robbery at Service Station

press release

It is alleged that yesterday at 23:45, an employee was performing his duties at a service station on Chatsworth Main Road in Umhlatuzana when an unknown man pointed him with an object which resembled a firearm. The suspect demanded cash and stole an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene in his getaway vehicle. Shortly afterwards, whilst police were at the scene, the suspect arrived at the service station on foot after changing his clothing.

The suspect attempted to purchase fuel at the service station. He was positively identified by witnesses at the scene and was placed under arrest by police officers. The vehicle used during the commission of crime was seized at the suspect's house. A silicone gun and cash was also seized by police. The 26-year-old man was placed under arrest for robbery and detained at the Bayview Police Station. He will appear in the Chatsworth Magistrates Court soon.

"I am glad that the culprit was apprehended shortly after the crime was committed. He will also be profiled to check if he is linked to other robbery cases committed in Bayview and surrounding areas," said the KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula.