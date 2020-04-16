South Africa: Warning About Bogus SAPS Recruitment Drive

15 April 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

The Eastern Cape SAPS Management would like to warn the members of the public and unsuspecting victims about bogus employment offered by SAPS in support of Covid-19/ Disaster Management Act Regulations policing activities.

This warning comes after reports were received about a man presenting himself as Captain Majola who goes around recruiting the youth and informing that all those interested in applying to meet him at Madeira Police station. The suspect is using a cellphone and social media platforms to spread this false information.

According to this imposter's advert, 'there is an urgent need for new recruits that must be employed to assist in Covid 19/ Disaster Management Act Regulations operations'. It is further alleged that this imposter has the necessary 'application forms' for eligible candidates. The interested 'applicants' are further requested to bring with them R3000 in cash when they meet this 'Captain Majola' in order to stand a better chance of being selected for this employment.

Anyone who has received a call or such request is asked to ignore the fake job offer and immediately report the incident to the nearest police or contact Captain Khayakazi Mqobongo on 082 446 9796.

"Eastern Cape SAPS would like to put in on record that there is no recruitment of new police recruits currently underway. When the SAPS is engaging in a recruitment drive, it will not do it using a private cell phone number, but will use its official and credible platforms with official contacts details and landline that can be easily verified. Most importantly, the SAPS does not request or receive cash payment from its prospective employees before they are recruited and selected for employment. It is therefore important for the public to be wary of such imposters masquerading as SAPS official with the aim of misleading with a false hope of employment while they defraud honest desperate and hardworking citizens of their hard earned cash," said Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga.

