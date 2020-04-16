South Africa: Re-Imagining Universities in a World of COVID-19 and Beyond

analysis

Not only has this crisis questioned the neo-liberal economies that traditionally limit government intervention and prioritise market interests, it has also asked universities to think differently about their models of teaching, research and internationalisation.

Our world has changed. The aspects that we have accepted as daily occurrences, and those that we have taken for granted are no longer possible. Anxiety and uncertainty have filled our lives. After the first infections in China at the end of 2019, the coronavirus known as Covid-19 has continued to spread across the world. The number of infected people and deaths as a result of the virus is increasing daily, and no continent has been able to escape this pandemic.

In addition to the threat to public health, the economic and social disruption threatens the long-term livelihoods and wellbeing of millions. It has been said that the rate and global spread of infection by Covid-19, and the impact it could have on a globalised financial, political, and social architecture, sets this particular pandemic apart from any other in modern times.

Not only have governments declared national emergencies and implemented lockdown policies to curb the spread of the virus, they have also taken unprecedented measures to...