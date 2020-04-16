Gambia: U.S.-Based Gambian Referee Donates Rice to Kerr Mama

Baboucarr Jallow, a US-based Gambian over the weekend donated 52 bags of rice to his native community of Kerr Mama in North Bank Region's Upper Nuimi District.

The donation was made through his Foundation that he named after his late brother, Alieu Saja Jallow.

President of the foundation, Salifu Jallow said the gesture is aimed at helping poor people of Kerr Mama community.

President Adama Barrow declared a 21-day state of public emergency owing to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country on 18 March 2020 which has now been extended to 45 days by the National Assembly.

The proclamation orders closure of non-essential commodity shops, bars, cafés, casinos, sporting venues and all forms of public gathering in a bid to stem the spread of the virus.

The Gambian leader also ordered all public and private institutions to minimize staff reporting to work with immediate effect.