Gambia: Karmic Angels, Sir Farimang Singhateh Foundation Help Feed the Poor and Needy

United Kingdom-based Charitable Organisation; Karmic Angels and Sir Farimang Mamadi Singhateh Foundation are continuing their humanitarian assistance by providing food aid to needy families. The funds are raised through their 20 push-ups initiative that was launched in March.

The initiative has now developed into a challenge and quickly spread on Facebook by inviting people to participate in the challenge in exchange for a bag of rice for the poor and needy in The Gambia amid Covid-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the two foundations donated bags of rice to an Islamic education orphanage in Brikama Jalamang call Amar Foundation for Education and Development. The assistance is meant to support needy people and institutions during the period of the state of public emergency on coronavirus in The Gambia.

Mustapha Faye, country director of Sir Farimang Mamadi Singhateh Foundation said the initiative would support the needy during the period of 'stay home' to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Head of Amar Foundation for Education and Development, Matida Jarju thanked the foundations for the donation, saying they were badly in need of food support before the coming the of the donation.

She said they are taking care of more than seventy orphans in the school but they had to release most of them to their homes during the course of the state of public emergency.

While thanking Karmic Angels and Sir Farimang Mamadi Singhateh Foundations for the support, Mrs Jarju also appealed to the government and other philanthropic organizations to support them. "Yes, we respect the government advice for people to stay home and to avoid public gatherings but some of our children come from Guinea Bissau and we cannot be able to send them to their home countries during this period."