Gambia: Karmic Angels, Sir Farimang Singhateh Foundation Help Feed the Poor and Needy

15 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)

United Kingdom-based Charitable Organisation; Karmic Angels and Sir Farimang Mamadi Singhateh Foundation are continuing their humanitarian assistance by providing food aid to needy families. The funds are raised through their 20 push-ups initiative that was launched in March.

The initiative has now developed into a challenge and quickly spread on Facebook by inviting people to participate in the challenge in exchange for a bag of rice for the poor and needy in The Gambia amid Covid-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the two foundations donated bags of rice to an Islamic education orphanage in Brikama Jalamang call Amar Foundation for Education and Development. The assistance is meant to support needy people and institutions during the period of the state of public emergency on coronavirus in The Gambia.

Mustapha Faye, country director of Sir Farimang Mamadi Singhateh Foundation said the initiative would support the needy during the period of 'stay home' to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Head of Amar Foundation for Education and Development, Matida Jarju thanked the foundations for the donation, saying they were badly in need of food support before the coming the of the donation.

She said they are taking care of more than seventy orphans in the school but they had to release most of them to their homes during the course of the state of public emergency.

While thanking Karmic Angels and Sir Farimang Mamadi Singhateh Foundations for the support, Mrs Jarju also appealed to the government and other philanthropic organizations to support them. "Yes, we respect the government advice for people to stay home and to avoid public gatherings but some of our children come from Guinea Bissau and we cannot be able to send them to their home countries during this period."

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: The Point

Most Popular
Health
Coronavirus
Nigeria
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Takes Offence at Morocco's Western Sahara Claims
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
African Intellectuals Mobilize to Support Fight Against COVID-19

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.