Gambia: COVID19 - Doku Group Supports Honorable Alieu K. Darboe Foundation to Support Residents

15 April 2020
The Point (Banjul)
By Alkaali Cham

As the fight against COVID-19 intensifies, Chief Executive Officer of Doku Group, Galo Saidy recently presented a cheque amounting to D5000 and 24 T-Shirts to Honorable Alieu K. Darboe through his foundation to support his community.

Mr Saidy said at the presentation that supporting people at this trying time is essential, saying his company will always share the little it has with Gambians from all walks of life.

"My company is a small one trying to catch up, but that would not stop us from sharing the little we have with our fellow country men and women," he said.

He stated that working with grass root politicians during this difficult period is one of their concerns and priorities.

Honourables Alieu K. Darboe, the councilor of Kembujeh Ward who also doubles as the CEO and founder of the Foundation thanked the donors for their humanitarian gesture, noting that within 48hours, the Doku Group has responded to his request.

"I am very grateful to the CEO and his staff for their support, trust and confidence bestowed on me," he stated.

Mr Darboe promised that they would wisely utilise the donated money and T-shirts to the communities as they are meant to be delivered to them without any delay.

