West Africa: ECOWAS/WAHO Donate Medical Items to MoH

Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) through West Africa Health Organization (WAHO), last Thursday donated consignment of medical items to the ministry of health to help in fight against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

The items donated include 10,000 tablets of 250mg Chloroquine phosphate, 1,000 test kits, Azithromycin 250mg of 80 packs by 10x6 capsules- 4,800 capsules, 400 PPE Kits and 3,000Viral transport medium, among others.

Speaking at the handing over ceremony held at Central Medical Store in Kotu, Claude Kondor, political adviser to ECOWAS resident representative in The Gambia expressed appreciation on behalf of the ECOWAS Commission and said the objective of the donation is to support ECOWAS Member states in the fight against the pandemic on the continent.

He expressed fear about the current negative impact of the deadly pandemic that is a threat to global health. "ECOWAS deems it very fitting to support its member states to combat this deadly corona virus in our society."

He said at now, there is no country in the world that has not experienced the impacts of the pandemic. "Therefore, it is our responsibility as ECOWAS to ensure that our citizens are safe and well secured. It is in this light that ECOWAS take up the initiative to come up with some package of medical items to support its member states to prevent them from this deadly pandemic."

According to Mr Kondor, objective of the donation is to help Government to mitigate and control the spread of the virus in West Africa.

Karamba Keita, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the ministry of health who also doubles as WAHO focal person in The Gambia thanked ECOWAS and WAHO for the gesture. He assured the donors that the items would be put into good use and its intended purpose to support the people of the Gambia.