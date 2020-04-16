South Africa: COVID-19 and the Case for a Citizens' Basic Income Grant in South Africa

15 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Vishwas Satgar

In the political chorus of South Africa's rainbow nation we have often heard the refrain 'we did not know apartheid was so bad' or 'we did not know apartheid had such an impact on black people'. This kind of brazen denialism is a prototype of contemporary 'fake news'. But more poignantly, this is a disgusting defence of racialised privilege accrued through super-exploitation.

With Covid-19 and the lockdown there is no room for denial of how large parts of South African society suffer. High-income earners have gone online, fridges are stocked and uncertainty is mitigated by healthy bank balances. Low-income households are writhing with anxiety at job losses, are pushed into hunger by the suspension of income-generation opportunities, even in the informal economy, and informal settlements do not have stocked fridges.

We are a society marked by a racialised and gendered social class divide; a cruel society, even 26 years into post-apartheid democracy.

However, the irony of our situation is that we have had black rule in post-apartheid South Africa. The African National Congress (ANC) has led the post-apartheid order and it has nothing short of a strange commitment to black lives.

On the eve of lockdown, the Minister of Education,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

