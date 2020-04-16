Gambia: COVID-19 Update - 3 Discharged After Undergoing Quarantine

The acting director of health services, Dr. Mustapha Bittaye yesterday told journalists at a press briefing that among the five confirmed new cases, three were earlier released after undergoing quarantine and when brought back later, they tested positive.

"Three of the confirmed cases were charge and bring back and tested. Everybody that is under quarantine will be tested. We are going back to all those that have been released to get them tested again. Some of them are out of the country but those in town will be tested."

On the increment of the quarantine days to 21, Bittaye explained there seems to be a lapse in the quarantine process and that was discussed.

The WHO regulation says that "if you are coming from a hotspot, you should be keep isolation in mandatory quarantine or home isolation".

"In The Gambia, we saying in order to observe these people, any case that is coming from a hotspot area, has to go under mandatory supervision."

"The idea is, if anyone is under quarantine and is not symptomatic, they will be freed but if they develop symptoms, we will test them quickly."

Meanwhile, Senegalese Ministry of Health yesterday reported 8 new cases which brings the total to 299 new cases,83 recovered and 113 treated, 2 dead.

However, distribution of basic commodities worth of CFA69 billion to the needy started since last week.

President Macky appealed to the private sector heads not to sack any worker during the pandemic.

He allocated a sum of CFA12.5 billion to the Senegalese diaspora for assistance.